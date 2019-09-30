news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - The Western North Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr William Benjamin Assuah and the Regional Secretariat have congratulated all contestants and delegates for the smooth and successful conduct of parliamentary primaries in six 'orphan’ constituencies in the region.



In a statement, Mr Assuah said the success of the polls had gone to deepen the democratic credentials of the party and reinforced the party’s position as the most democratic, tolerant and all-inclusive party in Ghana.

"The Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition of the NPP believes that elections are the best means of selecting the best Human Resources from the lot. Again, we believe in cooperation after competition," it said.

To this end, we congratulate all successful Parliamentary Candidates and their supporters for the victory and urged them to be magnanimous in their celebrations.

We urge them to maintain existing bridges and create new ones for victory 2020.

The statement urged unsuccessful aspirants to cooperate and work with the winners for the eventual victory of the party next Year.

"Our main opponent is the NDC and not ourselves. In all, it was the NPP that won regardless of the personalities involved," it added.

The NPP on Saturday September 28 held elections in 100 constituencies in which it has no parliamentary seats to select candidates to contest the 2020 polls.

GNA