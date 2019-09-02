news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Sunyani, Sept 02, GNA - Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister has appealed for compensation for the affected families of the communal clash between residents of Drobo-Japekrom, Jaman South Municipality in the region early this year.

She hinted the compensation package would bring absolute peace between and among victims’ families of both sides of the incident.

Mrs Kumi-Richardson made the appeal when Mr. Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister paid a courtesy call on her at the Regional Coordinating Council on Monday in Sunyani.

The Interior Minister met the Regional Minister and the members of the Regional Security Council for “internal security brief” to commence the former’s two-day working visit to the region.

As part of the itinerary, the Interior Minister met the Regional Peace Council and visited the regional offices of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Narcotic Control Board for staff interaction and the respective regional headquarters’ of the security services, also for interaction with officers and personnel.

Mrs Kumi-Richardson expressed worry that chieftaincy disputes and land litigation were major challenges impeding peaceful progress of the region citing among others the disputes of Dokokyina in the Banda District and that of Drobo-Japekrom and therefore called for effective intervention for peace and safety to prevail.

Mr Dery assured the matters would be taken up to the Presidency for the necessary interventions to ensure peace and holistic development of the region.

GNA