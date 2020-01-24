news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bongo (UE), Jan 24, GNA - The Bongo District Assembly in the Upper East Region has sworn in new members of the Assembly to steer the affairs to of the district for the next four years.

The Assembly comprised 38 elected Members and 16 government appointed members who would together work with the District Chief Executive and Member of Parliament for the area.





Speaking on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after inaugurating the Assembly in Bongo, Mr Frank Fuseine Adongo, the Upper East Deputy Regional Minister, entreated the Assembly members to support to implement government’s social interventions such as the Planting For Food and Jobs, One District, One Factory, the Free Senior High School Programme among others to improve on the quality of lives of their people.

He said as Assembly members, they were mandated to formulate and execute plans and programmes that would help accelerate the growth of the District and urged them to bury their political differences.

He urged them to support the vision and mission of the Assembly with innovative and proactive ideas to help improve the Internal Generated Revenue of the assembly to undertake development projects.

He encouraged the assembly members to be diligent, transparent and constantly engage the electorates to know more about their needs to inform their lobbying initiatives.

Mr Peter Ayinbisa, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bongo, who is also the 2020 New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate, congratulated all the Assembly members, elected and appointed and reiterated the need for them to bury their political differences and work together to fast-track the development of the District.

He said the Management of the assembly would do all it could to support the Assembly members to discharge their duties effectively and told them that the Assembly’s job was sacrificial without emoluments or salaries.

Whilst stressing the need for them to rekindle the communal spirit among them, the DCE appealed to the community members not to expect too much, in terms of personal needs, from the assembly members since they were not paid salaries.

GNA