By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Jan 24, GNA - Mr Joseph Atura Amiyuure, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bolgatanga, has called for unity among members of the newly constituted Assembly to ensure accelerated development.

He appealed to the members to work together with common vision for the wellbeing of the people who have entrusted them with the power.





He made the appeal at the inauguration of the new assembly in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital, to run the affairs of the Municipality for the next four years.

Following the December 17, 2019, District Level Elections, 27 Assembly Members were elected, while 12 members appointed, totaling 39.

Mr Amiyuure charged the members to exhibit high sense of diligence and dedication in their line of duty to ensure flagship programmes of the government benefit the people.

He also urged them to tap into experiences of old members to enable them contribute meaningfully for the progress of the Municipality.

On behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, a Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, who inaugurated the Assembly, congratulated the Members and reminded them of their responsibility to serve their people.

He said one major worrying trend was “unplanned and haphazard” development ongoing in most assemblies and thus creating rooms for slums and people building along waterways, thereby threatening national development and public safety.

“As you are sworn in today, work with your assembly to ensure compliance with the building rules and regulations on the zoning and development of lands, and ensure that lands are developed according to approved plans and designated land use, to avoid flooding and accompanying loss of lives and property,” he said.

“Streamlining and reducing the period for granting building permits to potential developers is critical to manage development and reduce cost of doing business.”

He mentioned scores of government initiatives being implemented such as the free Senior High School Education, Planting for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory, Planting for Export and Rural Development and One Village, One Dam to improve the quality of life.

He urged them to work together for the flagship programmes and other projects under implementation by the Ministry of Local Government Rural Development to have significant impact on livelihoods.

He also charged the assembly to work towards increasing its Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to help undertake and finance development projects.

