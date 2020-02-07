news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Zuarungu (UE), Feb.7, GNA - Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East Constituency, has threated to sue Reverend Emmanuel Abugre Abole, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area over delay in commissioning the Zuarungu Central Market.

A letter dated February 3, 2020, sighted by the media and confirmed by the MP, in an interview drew the attention of the Chief State Attorney of the Upper East Region to institute legal action against the DCE over what he alleged, “a deliberate refusal to commission the Zuarungu Central Market.”

According to Dr Ayine, who is also a Legal Practitioner, the contract for the construction of the first phase of the market was awarded by the Ministry of Trade and Industry through the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly in 2014 and construction works begun in 2015 and completed in 2017.

However, he alleged, the commissioning of the market was asked to be halted till the establishment of the Bolgatanga East Assembly in 2018.

“Subsequent to the establishment of the Bolgatanga East District, I wrote to the District Chief Executive, Mr Emmanuel Abole, to take steps to commission the market for use by the traders. In the said letter, I informed him that the construction of the market was in two phases and that through my efforts phase one was completed and urged him to find the resources to ensure the construction of the phase two of the market.

“In drawing his attention to the need to continue with the construction of phase two, I attached the three-dimensional (3D) drawings of the said phase two and requested that he should get in touch with the consultant, Sirron-Kpakpo Architects, with respect to how to proceed,” he added.

Dr Ayine accused the DCE of not making efforts to either have the first phase of the market commissioned for use by the traders or finding resources for the construction of the phase two, but instead “engage in the politics of vilification.”

He indicated that if within 30 days, the DCE failed to take steps to commission the market, he would institute legal action against him.

Reacting to the allegation levelled against him through an interview with the media, the DCE described the MP’s action as “borne out of mischief and trying to make him look bad”.

He said the accusations against him for deliberately refusing to commission the market were false and unsubstantiated.

He said the MP had not sat with him to find out the progress of the effort of the Assembly in opening up the market and had not served him a legal action notice.

The DCE explained that in contrast with the MP’s assertion, the market was not completed as electrical wiring and other finishing works were not done and the contractor had not handed over the project to the Assembly.

He said more that GHC200, 000.00 was still needed to complete the first phase of the market and the Assembly was looking for funding to ensure that the market was put in good shape for use.

The DCE explained that the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of the Assembly was too small to complement the District Assembly Common Fund.

“ The Assembly has good reason to want the market to operate as it will accrue more revenue for it and it is worrying that the market is not yet ready for use, but the Assembly is working to put it in good shape”, he said.

The DCE disclosed that two proposals were developed and sent to Despite Group of Companies and McDan Group of Companies to develop the market and bus terminal respectively in a Public Private partnership deal and was awaiting response.

