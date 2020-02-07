news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Zuarungu (UE), Feb. 7, GNA - The Bolgatanga East Assembly in the Upper East Region, has for the second time failed to elect a Presiding Member after two rounds of voting.

On Thursday, January 23, 2020, the second Assembly was inaugurated with 16 elected and eight appointed Assembly members, however the new Assembly could not get a Presiding Member and hence the election was postponed.

After the first and second rounds of voting, Mr Martin Ayimbire Akanane, the Assemblyman for Zuarungu Central Electoral Area had 10 votes in each round, while his counterpart, Mr Bismarck Akolgo, Assemblyman for Zuarungu Electoral Area had 14 votes in each round.

Though one Assemblyman was absent and therefore could not vote, none of the candidates had the two-third majority as stipulated by the Local Government Act to be declared a winner.

Speaking to the media after the failed attempt to elect the Presiding Member for the second time, Reverend Emmanuel Abugre Abole, the District Chief Executive (DCE) expressed disappointment at the conduct of the Assembly members.

The DCE said with the experience of some old Assembly members gained from how the first Assembly elected the previous Presiding Member, he expected same to have been replicated to ensure a smooth running of the Assembly.

Mr Abole explained that the election of a Presiding Member was critical in the even distribution of development projects across the districts as it paved the way for various committees to be formed and projects adopted to fairly benefit every electoral area.

He urged the Assembly Members to build consensus to enable them to elect a Presiding Member in their next attempt to accelerate the development of the young district.





The election was conducted by the Electoral Commission.

GNA