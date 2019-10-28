news, story, article

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA



Bodi (WN/R), Oct. 28, GNA - Mr Ignatius Kwasi Amankwah, the Bodi District Chief Executive, on Monday said government’s flagship programmes and interventions are on course, with about 17,778 people benefitting from the Planting for Food and Jobs.

Mr Amankwah said this when he met the press to announce government policies and projects being executed in the District.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Information to educate the citizenry on those policies and programmes as well as some social interventions being implemented districtwide.

He said the Assembly had acquired land in four communities to initiate the Planting for Export and Rural Development and that under the Rearing for Food and Export initiatives, 200 pig farmers had been registered to be supplied with piglets to help them expand their farms.

Mr Amankwah said the Assembly had treated 229,094 hectors of diseased cocoa farms under the Cocoa Rehabilitation Project and that Gh¢281,380.00 had been paid to farmers as compensation.

On Education, the DCE said the Assembly had been able to construct seven classroom blocks with toilet facilities for the Datano, Amoaya, Afere, Kangyiabo, Ntesano and Bodi communities.

He said the Bodi Senior High School also got an eight-unit classroom block with toilet facilities.

Mr Amankwah said seven community schools were benefitting from the School Feeding Programme and that the Assembly managed to secure scholarships for 87 tertiary students in the District.

On the Health Sector, he said the Assembly was to construct a District Health Laboratory at Amoaya, a health centre at Ahenbenso, provide equipment for the Suiano Health Centre, Nurses Quarters at Kwasibikrom and Bodi and electricity to the Denchimosue Clinic.

He said 444 people had been employed under the Forestry Division programme, 38 on Community Protection Assistance under Youth Employment Authority (YEA), 75 youth under Sanitation Model, 45 teachers under Ghana Education Service, and 10 in Agricultural Extension.

“The Assembly has embarked on several training programmes for the youth, women and other artisans for economic empowerment.’’

The Assembly had also helped to assess communities like Afere, Ahebenso, Amoaya, Atabokaa and others to construct 10-seater toilets and mechanised boreholes.

He said most of the roads in the District were on contract and the contractors would soon move to site.

Mr Amankwa said though the Assembly had chalked a number of successes it was still challenged with Low Internally Generated Fund (IGF), office accommodation, Youth unemployment, lack of district hospital, and residential accommodation for staff among other things.

The programme was chaired by Nana Kwabena Nkuah II, Chief of Krayawkrom.

GNA