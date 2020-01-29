news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Agogo, (Ash), Jan. 29, GNA - Mr Kwadwo Baah Agyeman, Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, has picked a nomination form to contest the Asante Akim North constituency primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Agyeman, who was a former MP for the area between 2012 and 2016, was accompanied by family members, well-wishers and some party members to pick the forms at the party office at Agogo.

The picking of the forms is expected to pitch him in a severe contest with the incumbent MP, Mr Andy Appiah Kubi, who is also a Deputy Minister for Railway Development and is likely to pick his forms as soon as possible.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after picking the forms, Mr Agyeman stressed his determination to fix the challenges of the party in the constituency and tackle the problems facing the district.

He said decency in language and hard work were his campaign tools for victory, which would be based on the principles of Making Asante Akim North Great Again.

Mr Sampson Agyei, the constituency chairman, who presented the forms, called for discipline, tolerance and understanding in the campaigns to avoid violence and any acts that could dent the image of the party in the area and beyond.

He urged party members to unite to ensure a resounding victory to retain power in the 2020 general election.

GNA