Akim Oda (E/R) March 3, GNA - Ms Victoria Adu, the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has embarked on a tour to inspect projects under construction in the Municipality.



Out of the 12 projects she visited, about nine of them were almost at the completion stage and could be handed over for commissioning in the next few months.





Briefing the press, the MCE said her visit was to assess the progress of work, see the stages of each project and get a first-hand information of the challenges on the ground.

The inspected projects included the construction of a concrete bridge over the Kasawere River that links Oda to Accra road, a two storey six - unit masters' bungalows at Attafuah Senior High Technical School (SHTS), a single storey boys' dormitory at St. Francis Senior High Technical School (SHTS), Jesus Jesus (rpt) Jesus Jesus Bridge linking about five communities at Oda Nkwantanum, the construction of classroom blocks for Senior High Schools (SHSs) and basic schools.

Ms Adu advised contractors whose work were behind schedule to fast track activities in order to meet the scheduled time for the project.

The inspection team were from the planning unit, works department, Education Service, Environmental, Health Unit and the finance office in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region and some assembly members.

