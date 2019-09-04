news, story, article

Akim Oda (E/R), Sept. 4, GNA - The Birim Central Municipal Assembly has confirmed the President's nominee, Ms Victoria Adu as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).



All the 26 members of the Assembly voted yes and after the confirmation, the new MCE was sworn into office by His Worship Kwesi Appiatse Abaidoo, the Judge of the Akim Oda Magistrate Court.

Before her appointment, Ms Adu was the women’s organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Akim Oda Constituency and also the former Headmistress of El - Shadai Primary School in Akim Oda.

In an interaction with the media after her confirmation, Ms Adu called for collaborative support from stakeholders and individuals in the Municipality.

In another development, 26 motorbikes were presented to the 26 assembly members in the Birim Central Municipality.

Mr Eric Kwakye Daffour, the Eastern Regional Minister handed over the motor bicycles to the Presiding Member of the Assembly and said government was determined to ensure that all citizens participated in the development process of the country, hence the strengthening of the local governance system.

Mr Andrew Abrokwa, the Presiding Member of the Assembly on behalf of the assembly members thanked government for the assistance and assured that, they would make good use of motorcycles.

GNA