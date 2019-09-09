news, story, article

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako, GNA



Baakokrom (WN) Sept 9, GNA - Mr Alfred Amoah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly in the Western North Region, has visited Baakokrom, a village near sefwi Bekwai, to educate the constituents on government policies and programmes.

The visit, which forms part of his tour of the Municipality, would assist him to ascertain various challenges facing the people in the communities.

Mr Amoah, was accompanied by the Constituency Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Franklin Appiah-Kumi, Mr Bright Appiah Sarkodie, Research and Elections Officer for Western North Region and Assembly members.

The MCE in his welcoming address, praised the NPP administration for prudent policies and the introduction of numerous flagship programmes and interventions geared towards creating jobs and improving livelihood of the citizens.

He mentioned the Free SHS, livelihood empowerment against poverty (LEAP), planting for food and jobs programme (PfF&J), Nations builder’s corps (NABCO), planting for food and export and rural development (PERD), One district, one factory (1D1F) initiative, one million dollar per Constituency, One District One warehouse, one village one dam, restored teacher and nurses trainee allowances as some of the major interventions put in place to better the lot of the people.

Mr Amoah pointed out that the interventions would also go a long way to transform the Ghanaian economy and alleviate poverty.

He used the opportunity to highlight on a number of projects undertaken in the area which, included; reshaping of feeder roads, construction of classroom blocks, CHPS compound, on-going lecture halls and administration for the Bibiani health college, construction of footbridges, financial support to brilliant, but needy students.

The others are supply of medical equipment to Bibiani government hospital, scholarship package for ten students to study medicine in Cuba under the government scholarship programme among others.

The MCE therefore reiterated the need for the people to give the government more years to help develop the country.

For his part, the chief of Sefwi Baakokrom Nana Kwadwo Gyeapong II, commended the government and the MCE for the performance within their short time period in office.

He therefore, appealed to the Municipal Chief Executive to construct speed ramps on the roads to save pedestrians from accidents.

GNA