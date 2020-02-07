news, story, article

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA



Accra, Feb. 7, GNA – Residents of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, Western North Region are courting for Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng, former Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST), to contest for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries.





Droves of the residents recently affirmed their commitment to him as they followed him in pick-ups, buses, cars, whilst others walked through the principal streets of Babiani to pick NPP Parliamentary Primaries Nomination forms amidst singing and dancing to brass band music.

Mr Obeng Boateng told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Friday that; “The people of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai have called on me to lead the party to reclaim its dwindling fortunes, and ready to lead our great party to victory in Elections 2020”.





The former BOST MD explained that, politics is about service to the people, “I have served our people in various capacities, now they have called me to serve them as a Member of Parliament, I am ready to project the constituency in parliament”.

Mr Obeng Boateng’s profile available to the Ghana News Agency said that he wxs born in 1973 at Awaso in the Western North Region of Ghana.

After his basic and formal education, he gained admission to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 1997 and successfully completed in 2001.

While in the University, the astute politician utilized his spare time to come out with two manuscripts that were later published as textbooks for secondary schools in Ghana.

Through his entrepreneurial spirits and hardwork, he was able to turn his hobby of writing into a business under the name and style Approachers (Ghana) Limited, which publishes Approachers Series books, which have become a household name in the educational system of Ghana and other English-speaking countries of West Africa.

In 2008, Mr. Obeng-Boateng pursued his second Degree in Law at the University of Buckingham, in United Kingdom, where he obtained a Bachelor of Law degree, LLB (Laws) upon successful completion.

As a result of his excellent performance, the University of Buckingham gave him partial scholarship to pursue his Master’s Degree in Law and obtained Master’s Degree in International and Commercial Law, (LLM) with oil and gas specialist.

In September, 2011, Mr. Obeng-Boateng came back to Ghana from United Kingdom to study the Ghana Legal System at Ghana Law School, Makola.

In 2015, the Aspiring NPP Parliamentary candidate obtained admission to University of Law, London to pursue Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Legal Practice and was awarded PgDip. in Professional Legal Practice which was previously called LPC.

In January 2017, President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Mr. Obeng-Boateng as BOST Managing Director, a position he held until June, 2018.

As a Philanthropist, Mr. Obeng-Boateng made various donations to hospitals, schools, security agencies, communities, individuals and groups within the Western North region and beyond.

He created jobs both direct and indirect for the youth to boost the economic activities of the community, which in turn is improving the livelihood of the people.

Through his company, Mr. Obeng-Boateng donated a wide range of items towards the promotion of quality education annually to schools across the country.

He was also awarded by the Chiefs and people of Western North for his immense contribution towards the creation of the Western North Region.

Mr. Obeng-Boateng is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Approachers Group of Companies and Married to Mrs Marian Ama Owusua Obeng and are blessed with a son, Papa Kyem Kweku Obeng.

He has expressed confidence in winning the seat at the party’s April Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference; assuring the teeming supporters that; “there is a new wind for progress and development in the constituency”.

The former BOST MD seeks to annex the seat from the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament (MP) and Western North Regional Minister, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu.

Mr Joseph Halifax Amande, NPP Constituency Secretary for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai has appealed to all aspirants to campaign with decorum, avoid personality attacks and create room for healthy competition.

He said the constituency executives would continue to play neutral role in the process and assured all contestants to use internal mechanism to address any misunderstanding.

GNA