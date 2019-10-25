news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA



Bibiani (WNR) Oct, 25, GNA - The Bibiani -Ahwiaso -Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Alfred Amoah has announced all the government flagship programmes and interventions are progressing steadily in the Municipality.

"The government’s flagship programme of Free SHS was steadily on course and has enhanced access to education to the poor in the municipality".

Mr Amoah said this when he addressed the Assembly's first Meet the Press at Bibiani, in the Western North region.

Giving an overview of the Assembly’s performance over the past two and half years under President Akufo Addo’s Government,the MCE said under the government’s one constituency, one million dollars policy, an ultra-modern Theatre and a new kitchen were under construction for the Bibiani Government Hospital.

He said the assembly also made inroads in education and agriculture and that 89 needy, but brilliant students were awarded scholarship to the tune of GH¢107,278.00.

The MCE said the assembly also took delivery of assorted agricultural equipment to go into mechanised agriculture to boost food production and improve upon the living conditions of the people in the area.

Mr Sahib M. Abdul Rahman, Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD) in his welcoming address said the event was a directive from the Ministry of Information aimed at creating a platform for the dissemination of information on the performance of the Assembly and government programmes and projects at the district level.

He said it was also to engage the citizenry to receive feedback on government programmes and projects in the district.

Media persons present took turns to ask questions and made contributions that bothered on the construction of speed ramps, road networks, infrastructures, flooding, security, education, agriculture and sports in the Municipality.

The function was chaired by Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, the Western North Regional Minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bibiani – Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency.

GNA