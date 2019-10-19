news, story, article

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA



Bia West (W/N), Oct. 19, GNA - Mr Bernard Blay, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Bia West Constituency in the Western North Region, has vowed to unseat the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the first time.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, he said, politics had developed to a level where the people believed in policies that would help them and not the interest of the party, "People now vote based on policies not on empty promises.’’

According to him, People have lost faith in the NDC and are advising themselves on how to vote especially in the Bia West Constituency.

“The constituents want a change, because NDC has failed them in the constituency, the MP does not even visit the constituency, even some NDC members have resigned to join NPP" he alleged.

My Blay said Bia West constituency was a difficult place for the NPP to win and called for hardwork and commitment to win their hearts.

“With the support of the hardworking DCE, Mr. John Koah, made the party viable and attractive in the constituency and I can assure everyone that the NDC is going to lose the seat come 2020", he predicted.

Mr Blay said his major concern was to empower and create employment for the teeming youth in the constituency, adding that he managed to get more than forty youth into organisations such as Ghana COCOBOD, National Identification Authority (NIA), Local Government Ministry and other Security Services.

“I have also managed to get scholarships for more than 15 students to further their education at the tertiary level, apart from the government scholarships.”

Mr. Blay said in addition, he made donations of 50 bags of cement to the Yamatwa English and Arabic school, 10 bags of cement each to Akweikrom, Oseikrom, Brebrekrom and caina D/A schools.

He said his next project was to get useful skills for the youth who could not make it to the SHS, all in a bid to reduce the burden on their parents.

"I have consulted various specialists to train them on shoemaking, Jewelry making, and other handicrafts"

Since 1996 NPP has never won the Bia West Parliamentary seat and the incumbent Member of Parliament Dr. Augustine Tawiah is ready to contest for another term.

