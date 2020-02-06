news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi -Adabokrom, Feb 6, GNA - A total of eleven elected assembly members and five government appointees of the Bia East district assembly in the Western North Region could not elect a presiding member for the second time.

The elections, supervised by the Electoral Commission was contested by Mr Simon Domekyile and Mr Peter Doe.

Mr Domekyile, the Bia East District NABCO Coordinator and a government appointee, polled 10 votes for both rounds of voting, while Mr Doe a teacher and assembly member for Asemyinakrom electoral area, secured six votes with one rejected ballot.

This is the second time the assembly members have failed to elect a presiding member after similar failed attempt to elect a presiding member during the official inauguration of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly a couple of weeks ago.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the voting, Mr Richard Chebure, District Chief Executive who expressed disappointment about the development, called on the assembly members to forget about the past and unit in order to help bring development in the district.

