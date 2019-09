news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Kpasa (O/R), Sept. 29, GNA - Mr Ben Nador has been elected the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Nkwanta North Constituency of the Oti region.



He polled 259 votes to beat his contenders; Mr Joseph Nayan who polled 131 votes, Mr Batu Kwaku Osei, 45 votes, and John Makja, eight votes.

The election was highly successful under the supervision of officials of the Electoral Commission and personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

