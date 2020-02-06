news, story, article

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Nsawam(E/R), Feb. 6, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Otto Bekoe, former Presiding Member of Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly has been re-elected Presiding Member of the Assembly.

He polled 32 out of 44 ballots cast by the Assembly Members at a special meeting of the Assembly to elect the Presiding Member of the Assembly at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

Mr Bekoe was elected unopposed.

Mr Isaac Kwadwo Boabeng, the Municipal Chief Executive for the Assembly commended the newly elected assembly members for retaining Mr Bekoe as the Presiding Member.

He said such unity demonstrated by the assembly members would help to attract development projects to their communities.

The MCE explained that without the presiding member who is also the chairman for the Municipal Assembly, no development project could be implemented in the area.

Mr Bekoe was later sworn into office by Ms Sara Nyarkoa, the Nsawam District Court Magistrate.

In an address after the swearing in, Mr Bekoe advised the assembly members to organize regular durbars for their electorate to enable them know what was going on in their communities and take advantage of the situation to educate the electorate on the decisions of the assembly meetings.

GNA