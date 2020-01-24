news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Juaso (Ash), Jan 24, GNA - Mrs Beatrice Kyei, the immediate past Presiding Member (PM) of the Asante-Akim South Municipal Assembly has been re-elected for another two-year term.

She polled 59 votes representing 87 per cent of the total ballots cast to beat her only contender, Mr. Dominic Sarpong who secured only nine votes.

Mrs. Kyei who is the Assembly Member for Dwendwenase Ahenbronum Electoral Area served one term during the last assembly and is one of the only five women in the 68 member assembly.

She received the nod with ease due to her sterling performance during the last assembly, which contributed to the unity and peaceful atmosphere at the assembly, some assembly members told the Ghana News Agency after her overwhelming victory.

They applauded her capability to combine her duties as PM and tutor at the Konongo Odumase Senior High School and pledged their support to her stewardship.

Madam Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture earlier inaugurated the assembly at a colourful ceremony with a call on members to support the assembly to explore avenues for the creation of employment for the people.

The Minister who read the President’s inaugural address, charged the new assembly to work with the lands commission to have ratable property in the municipality valued to inform a more effective and transparent property rating.

“I urge you to also devise special client sensitive approaches to mobilize these rates, devoid of challenges to the rate payers. As new assembly members, I encourage you to support your assembly to raise Internally Generated Funds (IGF)”, she stated.

She reminded them of the need to regularly engage the electorates on the activities of the assembly to promote good governance and active participation of the citizenry.

GNA