news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Bawku (U/E), Sept. 17, GNA - The Bawku Municipal Assembly has initiated various policies aimed at promoting quality sustainable livelihoods as part of measures to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Some of the measures include enforcing by-laws of the Assembly and promoting pragmatic education that would provide the basic needs of the people.

The Assembly would also focus on improving agriculture production of staples and horticultural crops.

Hajia Hawa Nincheamah, the Bawku Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said this on Monday when she presented this year’s budget to the Assembly.

She said a total of GH¢ 8,790,309.53 has been allocated for the implementation of the measures taken to improve on the livelihood conditions of the people in the area.

“The Assembly would promote poultry and livestock development for food security and income generation by 2020, to end hunger and ensure access by all to safe nutrition and sufficient food for all year round”, she said.

Hajia Nincheamah said for goal three, the Assembly would bridge the equity gaps in geographical access to health services to ensure healthy lives and promote the wellbeing for all.

She said in order to achieve goal four, the Assembly would increase inclusive and equitable access to participation in formal education at all levels and improve quality teaching and learning that would promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Hajia Nincheamah said the measures would ensure that all girls and boys had access to early childhood development care and pre-primary education and complete free equitable quality primary and secondary education.

The MCE said water and sanitation is a priority to the area and the Assembly is working to accelerate the provision of adequate, safe and affordable water, and improve the provision of environmental sanitation facilities to ensure availability and sustainable of the management of water and sanitation facilities in the Bawku municipality and its environs.

GNA