news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA

Kpone(GAR), Aug. 29, GNA - Mr Mark Fuachie-Sobreh, a banker and an entrepreneur, has been cleared to contest the forth coming primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kpone Katamanso.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Fuachie-Sobreh said the party had to present an affable and competent candidate take the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Mr Sobreh, he stood tall among his contesting peers because he had the best programmes and policies to make the lives of the constituents better.

He said women and youth empowerment would be his topmost priority and would ensure that no one was discriminated against.

"I have spoken to all our delegates at the 130 polling stations and I am sure of victory," he claimed.

Five aspirants had been cleared by the party leadership to contest the primaries in the Kpone -Katamanso Constituency come 28th September 2019.

GNA