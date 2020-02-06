news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh/Victoria Agyemang, GNA



Saltpond (C/R), Feb. 06, GNA - Mr James Korsah-Brown, a Banker, has picked forms to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary primary in the Mfantseman Constituency of the Central Region.

Mr Korsah-Brown, who is also an international trade and finance expert, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Saltpond, said he was determined to lobby for investments for the Mfantseman Municipality to create jobs for the youth.

He is contesting the incumbent, Mr Ekow Quansah Hayford, who has also picked a nomination form.

"Mfantseman is a huge Municipality blessed with varied resources to spark the needed growth and development,” he said.

Mr Korsah-Brown said he would, therefore, use his position to facilitate investments and add value to the existing resources endowed in the Area to create employment and spur government revenue.

The parliamentary aspirant urged party delegates to vote for a visionary leader capable of transforming the lives of the people to improve their standards of living.

Mr Korsah-Brown urged party delegates to ensure peace and harmony in the upcoming primary to enable the Party to win the 2020 general election.

He encouraged all to desist from insults, wrangling, and denigrating opponents as that could affect the Party's fortunes and cause disunity.

Mr Dede Bamfo, the Mfantseman Election Committee Chairman of the Party, called for decorum among all aspirants to guarantee victory in the 2020 elections.

He called on the rank and file to continue to support the President and the Government to deliver on their mandate.

The NPP is expected to hold its parliamentary primaries on Saturday, April 25, across the country.

GNA