Accra, Sept 28, GNA – Voting for the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary election for the Ayawaso North constituency, commenced under a peaceful atmosphere at the Mother and Child School, Mamobi, Accra.



Mr Watson Tizor, the Municipal Electoral Officer of the constituency, told the Ghana News Agency that 475 delegates were expected to vote.

The EC Officer before the commencement invited all the agents of the four aspirants and the Chairman of Constituency Election Committee to inspect and ensure that all the electoral materials were intact.

He said the process was smooth so far and expressed the hope that the election would continue to be peaceful and successful by the close of the day.

The constituency is being contested by Mr Mohammed Osumanu Alidu, an Administrator at the Ghana Hajj Board, Mr Abdul Malik Anala, a Businessman, Hajia Damata Sulemana, a Midwife and Mr Martin Kwaku Bedzera, an Officer in Charge of Distribution at Ghana Water Company.

