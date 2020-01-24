news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Jan 24, GNA - The inauguration of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly has been postponed indefinitely due to protest from some residents over the number of 30 per cent Government appointees.

The inauguration was called off after, the leader of the Government's delegation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation met opinion and religious leaders in the Municipality.

Act 242 (D) of the 1992 Constitution requires that 30 per cent of Assembly Members be appointed by the Government.





Mr Nii-Armah Ashitey, the Coordinating Director of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly, who announced the postponement of the inauguration, said the membership of the Municipal Assembly was made up of 11 elected Assembly Members, the Municipal Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament for the area; which brings the total number to 13.

He said the formula being used for the calculation of the 30 per cent Government appointees in the Assembly, was 30 divide by 70 multiplied by the total number of the assembly membership.

He said per their calculation, 30 divided by 70 multiplied by 13 gives 5.57, which was equal to six.





He said on the eve of the inauguration, the Municipal Assembly received a letter from the Great Accra Regional Coordinating Council nominating the six Government appointees to the Assembly.

He noted that prior to the inauguration, they also received a letter from some residents of the Municipality addressed to the Regional Coordinating Council expressing concern over the issue of the Government appointees.

Mr Ashitey said following the postponement of the inauguration, they would be writing formally to the Regional Coordinating Council on the way forward.

Alhaji Khalid Nuhu, the Assembly Member elect for Nima 441, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, on his part noted that 30 per cent of 13 Assembly Members, would rather be four and not six.

He said, he would be contacting his legal adviser on the issue.

Presented at the aborted inauguration was Hajia Salma S. M. Adams-Kuta, Municipal Chief Executive, Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly.

GNA