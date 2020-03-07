news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Odomase (B/R), March 7, GNA - Mr. Martin Obeng, the Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has implored Ghanaians to avoid making inflammatory statements to prevent mayhem and bloodshed before, during and after the election 2020 in December.

He said the nation was entering a season where people would campaign and consciously or unconsciously use provocative language and called for cool heads when arguments got to boiling points.

Mr. Obeng made the appeal when he addressed the Municipality’s celebration of Ghana’s 63rd Independent anniversary at Odomase in the Bono Region.

Speaking on the national theme "Consolidating Our Gains", Mr. Obeng said the nation had advanced in access to electricity, portable water, quality health care delivery, education and many aspects of national growth and therefore needed preservation and enhancement.

He said the peaceful co-existence and national cohesion was the reason the nation received huge numbers of people from the diaspora during the 2019 year of return which brought a lot of economic gains, the MCE added.

Ghanaians were bonded as one people with a common destiny, making democratic progress and socio-economic development, hence nothing should be done to pave way for political expediency to create divisions at the local, community, regional and national levels, he stressed.

Eleven Primary schools, Seven Junior High Schools (JHSs) and Five Senior High Schools (SHSs) and their cadet corps took part in the anniversary parade.





The clergy, educationists, traditional rulers and the Municipal Police Command also graced the occasion.

Don Bosco SHS, Saints Peter and Paul JHS and African Faith Primary were best performing schools in their categories.

The second best performing schools were Odomaseman SHS, Odomase Model JHS and Odomase Methodist Primary whilst Notre Dame Girls SHS at Fiapre, Odomase Presbyterian JHS and Kwatire M/A Primary School took the third positions.

They were given customised exercise books, certificates, set of Jerseys, footballs and packets of pens to enhance teaching and learning.

Patrick Gyabaah, a former student of Chiraa Methodist JHS 'A' who is now a first year student of Sunyani SHS and Alex Opoku Manu who completed Holy Spirit JHS at Fiapre but now a student of St James Seminary/SHS were recognised as the Best 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination students in the Municipality.

They were given school bags, certificates, mathematical sets and pens.

GNA