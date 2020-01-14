news, story, article

By Ken Sackey, GNA



Accra, Jan. 14, GNA - Chiefs from the Avenor Traditional Council in the Volta Region have expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his sense of promise to the development of the area.

They described as historic, the developments taking place in the Avenor area, owing to the sound policies of the Government and the dedication of the President to uplifting the socio-economic fortunes of the area.

Torgbui Dorglo Anumah, Paramount Chief of the Avenor Traditional Council, who led a delegation to the Jubilee House, Accra on Monday to thank the President for granting the area a traditional Council status within a year of his assumption of office, said “your remarkable achievements have reflected positively on the image of Avenor”.

He said the introduction of policies such as the Free Senior High School and the Planting for Food and Jobs programme by his administration, had helped parents to make savings for other family projects, and had boosted production and put Akatsi, the district capital in the lead as far as rice production was concerned in the Volta region.

The Paramount chief, who was full of praise for the President for granting them audience at the seat of government to voice their concerns, said it was the first time in Ghana’s Fourth Republican dispensation that the traditional authorities from the area had had the opportunity to call at the Presidency.

“Mr President, all these developments are historic, they have never happened in the history of Avenor…this clearly demonstrates your love and concern for us. This is just the beginning of a chapter in our relationship with you and the government of the New Patriotic Party.

Torgbui Anumah told the President that the new status granted the Avenor Traditional Council had strengthened the position of the chiefs of the area in the discharge of their customary and traditional rights as an autonomous council without let or hindrance.

“This is a privileged opportunity for which we are most grateful. It is during your tenure of office that this dream has become a reality,” he said.

The paramount chief asked the President to adopt Avenor “as your new home, as you are now regarded as an illustrious son of the land,” saying, “your remarkable achievements have reflected positively on the image of Avenor…our doors are open to you anytime you graciously wish to visit us.

“Our appreciation cannot be complete, if we fail to allocate a piece of land to you to build a home here to fortify and strengthen our relationship…you are now a citizen of Avenor,” he stated.

Torgbui Anumah further assured the President of the support of the chiefs and people of the Avenor for his bid for a second term in government.

“You have our firm assurance in support of your second term bid, and we will make sure that your victory will be resounding. Our full support is for your government to carry on the good works you have started”.

The paramount chief appealed for the speedy elevation of the Akatsi District to a municipal status, and requested for the immediate exploration of oil in the Avenor Traditional Area.

He was of the belief that the area was rich in hydrocarbons, as it straddled the Volta Basin, where oil was discovered, pleading that government found the resources to undertake the project.

“We shall endeavour to support it with all our might and resources, and help to create the grounds for its successful exploration,” he assured.

Torgbui Anumah also asked the President to Modernise the Akatsi Central market to boost commercial activities and the revenue base of the district assembly, upgrade the Akatsi district hospital to a fully-fledged hospital with modern equipment, and provide a bus each for the Avenor Traditional Council and the Avenor Senior High School.

He appealed for presidential recognition for their newly-instituted festival, the Avenor Tutudosa, so that it could be put on the national festivals in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo on his part thanked the people of the area for the confidence they reposed in his administration, and assured them that their concerns would be addressed systematically in due course.

He said the exploration of oil in the Avenor catchment area would be subjected to due process, as the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation was undertaking feasibility studies to ascertain if the oil could be explored in commercial quantity.

The President asked the Chiefs and people to keep their fingers crossed and “hope that at the end of those studies, we will be able to confirm the process started many years ago, and see if the oil there is in substantial quantities.”

“We are hoping that if the studies confirm that there is indeed oil there, we can get as many Ghanaians as possible and people from the area to be involved in bringing it up and using it for their development” ,he stated.

The President further advised the chiefs to carefully and diligently map out the land titles “before we go into this development, so that when it starts, we are not going to have any difficulties in any kind of problems”.

The delegation was accompanied by the Volta regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, Minister of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi.

GNA