By Afedzi Abdulah, GNA



Cape Coast, Feb. 04, GNA - Mr Lawrence Ampah, a Principal Auditor at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has picked nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Primary in the Cape Coast North Constituency.

Mr Ampah, described himself as a true grass-root person, who had gone through the ranks as a polling station executive and agent for the Party and served two terms as an elected Assembly member for the most populous community in the Constituency.

He is optimistic of unseating the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mrs. Barbara Asher Ayisi.

Mr Ampah, is with the strongest conviction that, his popularity and fame that resonates with the youth, the elderly and floating voters was the reason the grassroots were calling for change of face to battle with the main opposition chosen candidate.

According to him, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo was safe but the grounds were very slippery for the Party's Parliamentary candidate going into the 2020 general election in the Constituency.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after picking his nomination forms, the Businessman and Philanthropist said one of his main vision would be to create employment opportunities by leveraging on the resources available and tourism potentials for the unemployed youth in the Constituency and beyond.

This, he mentioned would be done by empowering the people to be entrepreneurs, as well as ensure that they got the needed skills to fetch them employment.

He also expressed his desire to lobby for a District Assembly for Cape Coast North, should he get the nod as the MP.

Mr Ampah was concerned about the division in the Party in the Constituency due to entrenched positions, a situation he said could cause the Party dearly if efforts were not made to create a united front.

He was therefore acting as a unifier who will lead the Constituency to victory and called for unity ahead of the 2020 polls.

“Whoever will win the primary must bring everybody on board for the Party to win the seat again,” he added.

Mr Ampah has served as a Chairman of the Finance and Administration sub- committee of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) and currently a member of the Cape Coast North Constituency Finance committee of the NPP.

