Accra, Feb 10, GNA - The Tema West Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dennis Amfo-Sefah, has stated that attempts by some opposition members to smear President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the Excavators will not wash.



“President Akufo-Addo is the leader of the land, if he really wanted to steal anything, do you think that it is excavators that he will steal, when he has the bank of Ghana sitting there with Ghana’s money? So the President did not go to steal money from the Central bank, he did not see it fit to steal money from COCOBOD or call companies involved in the jubilee field to bring him oil money, but to go and steal Excavators?

“This is the lamest, most desperately unimaginative attempt at cheap political point scoring I have ever come across.”

Mr Amfo-Sefah, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra said the crude nature of the accusation, “only befits the simplemindedness of the NDC which is making it.”

The Chairman, who popularly called Nana Boakye said although government was investigating circumstances that led to the missing galamsey excavators, some people were pointing accusing fingers directly at the President as the mastermind behind the smuggling of the equipment.

The NPP Chairman said the wild allegation was a deliberate hyperbole that lacks foundation in commonsense.

According to him, the whole nation rather had President Akufo-Addo to thank for on account of on-going investigations.

He said “Horace Ekow Ewusi is helping the Police with investigation, I have not heard him say President Akufo-Addo was the one who asked him to divert the excavators. So what would make anybody make such an allegation?” Nana Boakye said.

He pointed out that Mr Ewusi, who is a suspended first Vice Chairman of the NPP in the Central region, was facing investigations even though he was an NPP man because the President would not shield even his own from justice.

“Attempts to smear President Akufo-Addo with this is a lame one that only they can make,” he said.

