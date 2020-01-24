news, story, article

By Edmund Quaynor / Janet Owusuwaa Ansah, GNA



Kwabeng(E/R), Jan. 24, GNA - The newly elected members of the Atiwa West District Asssembly were inaugurated as part of the nationwide inauguration of the recently elected district assembly members.

The new assembly was inaugurated by Ms Joyce Opoku Boateng, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority.

The Assembly later elected the incumbent Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr Douglas Padi Amponsah as the Presiding Member of the Assembly.

At the close of nominations, Mr Amponsah was the only nominee for the position and when an election was conducted for his confirmation, he polled 23 out of the 25 ballots cast with only two people rejecting his nomination.

Earlier in a welcoming address, Mr Isaack Akomaning Asamoah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) called on the new assembly members to collaborate with the technocrats to promote the development of the district.

He commended the members of the third session of the assembly for their high sense of commitment and cooperation during their tenure of office.

Mr Asamoah advised the former members of the assembly who could not come back to the assembly to support in the development of the district.

He assured all members of the last assembly that he would work hard to ensure that they got their ex-gratia soon.

GNA