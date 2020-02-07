news, story, article

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA



Accra, Feb 6, GNA - Rev John Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South Constituency, on Friday called on Parliament to commence a parliamentary inquiry into the Airbus SE bribery scandal allegedly involving Ghanaian officials in the military aircraft deal.

The Assin South MP, in statement on the floor of Parliament, in Accra, said he took a serious view of the judgment passed by the Crown Court, Southwark in the UK and Deferred Prosecution Agreement by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

In that judgment, Airbus SE was alleged to have admitted to paying bribes to some Ghanaian Government officials following an agreement duly ratified by Parliament of Ghana.

"The judgement is of serious concern to the people of Assin South Constituency and the general public who strongly abhor bribery and corruption as a phenomenon", said in the statement.

After the reading of the statement, Speaker Aaron Michael Oquaye, rejected application by the Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to stay contributions by the Members, on the explanation that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, referred the Airbus bribery scandal to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for investigations.

After contributions by both Sides of House, Speaker Oquaye ruled that the matter went to the OSP, but Parliament would come in as and when necessary.

Back to the statement, Rev Ntim Fordjour said: "The Parliament of Ghana as an institution, ought to be seen as a strong and effective arm of government that exercises credible oversight over the executive, holding the executive and government officials past or present, accountable for their actions and inactions, particularly in circumstances, where such actions and inactions hold serious repercussions for the country."

GNA