Assin Darmang (C/R), Feb.3, GNA - The Assin South District Assembly on Monday elected Mr. Emmanuel Boadi as the new Presiding Member (PM) after he failed the first attempt on Friday.

He polled 26 votes to beat his only contender, Mr. Jonathan Korang who secured nine votes out of the 35 valid votes.

In the first round, Mr Boadi had 20 votes, while Mr. Korang had 14 votes with one rejected ballot.

Mr. Boadi therefore failed to secure two -thirds majority culminating in a run-off.

In his address, the new PM was thankful to the Almighty God for seeing him through the contest as well as the Assembly Members for their support.

He called for unity and the spirit of hard work by all to move Assinman forward in development.

Mr. Boadi appealed to all heads of departments to discharge their duties with diligence to aid the development of the District and encouraged all to throw their weight behind the District Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament.

In attendance was John Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South, Derek Ambrose, DCE and Mr. Robert Kutin, Central Regional Chairman of the NPP.

