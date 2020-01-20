news, story, article

Tindongo (UE), Jan 20, GNA – Mr Charles Taleog Ndanbon, the Assemblyman-elect for the Zoliba-Tindongo Electoral Area in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, has appealed to Government to rehabilitate roads in the area to boost agricultural production.

He stated that agriculture was the main source of livelihood of the people, however, due to the bad road network linking communities to major market centres, many especially, the youth were getting discouraged about venturing into farming.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tindongo, Mr Ndanbon, who is also a businessman, described roads in the Electoral Area as bad, making movement of vehicles extremely difficult.

“Many people in the communities engage in dry season farming of vegetables that are perishable and need to be transported to the markets soon after harvesting, but when we cannot transport our produce in good time, it goes bad and put us in debt,” he said.

He appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Department of Feeder Roads to consider adding Nabdam roads to the list of those earmarked for rehabilitation this year.

“As you can see the road network is very bad even though I will send my proposal across and make intensive follow-ups, I want to appeal to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to help construct the roads especially from the Damolgo junction to Zoya, another farming community, where they also do dry season farming,” he added.

He noted that the construction of the roads would not only facilitate movement in the area, but would boost economic activities and help create employment avenues.

Mr Ndanbon assured members of the Electoral Area that he would work tirelessly to lobby for development projects for the area and called for unity among the people, particularly the youth.

“In fact, among my top most priorities would include; education, health, agriculture, water, youth employment, electricity, widows and the disability,” he said.

“I will be collaborating with major stakeholders including; the Nabdam District Assembly, education, health, agriculture directorates and the National Youth Employment agency to achieve the set priorities.”

