By Emelia Addae, GNA



Akim Manso (E/R), Sept. 13, GNA - The Asene Manso Akroso District Assembly has presented 31 motorcycles to its members to facilitate their work.

Mr Alex Incoom, the District Chief Executive, who handed over the motorbikes in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the items, worth GH¢ 200,000 were purchased from the Assembly’s Common Fund.

He advised the assembly members to use the motorcycles for their intended purposes and to efficiently handle them to prolong their lifespan.

Mr Daniel Kwaku Gyasi, the Assembly member for Asene Ewisa East Electoral Area on behalf of his colleagues expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Assembly for the support.

He said the provision of the motorbikes would enable them to reach out to the people and to monitor development activities in their various electoral areas.

