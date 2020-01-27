news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Jan 27, GNA - The Deputy Minister of Regional Re-organization and Development, Mr Agyei Mensah Korsah, has entreated assembly members to support the campaign for revenue mobilization by assemblies to improve their Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

He said it was only when assembly members actively supported revenue generation activities of their assemblies to rake in more income that their sitting allowances could also be increased.

The Deputy Minister said this while addressing the chiefs and people of Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality as part of the inaugural ceremony of the newly constituted Assembly at Nkawie, the District’s capital.

He urged the members to educate electorates on the need to meet their tax obligations to aid development of their respective electoral areas.

He said government policies like digitization, property rate, land development and management and waste management ought to be executed in their communities.

Mr Michael Amoah Awuku, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), asked the Assembly members to see themselves as ambassadors who needed to be diligent, proactive and law abiding, and showing mutual respect to one another.

While urging them to adopt teamwork for effective leadership, he commended them for taking bold decisions to represent the electorates and asked them to be abreast with the code of ethics and standing orders of the local government.

The 31-member Assembly, comprising 21 elected and 10 appointees, were led to take the oath of office by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, the Nkawie Circuit Court Judge.

Mr John Anane, Nerebehi Assemblyman, was elected Presiding Member for the Assembly after securing 26 out of 31 total votes cast.

