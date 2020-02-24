news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Maase, (UW/R), Feb. 24, GNA – Mr Badia Zimbe Yussif, Assembly Member for the Sigri Electoral Area in the Wa West District, has said he would be mobilising people in the communities to form watch dog committees to improve the security situation.

He said the community watchdog committees would support the Unit Committee Members in the eight communities in the electoral area to curb criminal activities and other social vices, which mostly occurred at night.

Mr Yussif told the GNA in an interview at Sigri to outline his development priorities for his electoral area.

“I have eight communities in my electoral area and every community has five Unit Committee Members. I will add some people in the communities to them to form the watchdog committees to fight criminal activities”, he said.

“People in the communities rear animals and sometimes, criminals will come with motorbikes and pick them away”, he added.

Mr Yussif explained that the initiative would help promote the development of the area, especially prevent teenage pregnancy among the young girls as they would be controlled.

“They committee will also make sure that by 2100 hours, every child of school going age will be indoors either learning or sleeping. I hope if we do that, we can control the youth from engaging in immoral sex, which will also control teenage pregnancy", Mr Yussif said.

On education, he indicated that he would work with stakeholders in his electoral area to introduce an award scheme for basic school children in the electoral area as part of measures to encourage them to learn harder.

He noted that he would also negotiate with the District Education Directorate to get more teachers for the schools in the electoral area as some of the schools were without the required number of teachers.

The Assembly Member said he would improve health and sanitation in the electoral Area with the introduction of clean-up exercise in all communities to inculcate the habit of good sanitation practices in the people.

Mr Yussif explained that he would work closely with the Wa West District Assembly to improve access to health care services for the people in the area.

GNA