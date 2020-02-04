news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Komeso (Ash), Feb. 04, GNA – The Asante-Akim South Municipal Assembly has commissioned a six-unit classroom block at Komeso, a farming community in the Municipality.

The classroom block with facilities such as; an office and staff common room, replaces a 70 year old dilapidated block, which became a death trap to both teachers and pupils, due to lack of maintenance over the years.

Close to 600 pupils of the Komeso Presbyterian Primary School ‘A’ had to share the same classroom with the Presbyterian Primary ‘B' stream, when the Assembly decided to pull down the dilapidated classroom to pave way for the construction of a new one.

Despite the inconvenience that the new arrangement created due to overcrowding in the classrooms, the Assembly had no other option in its quest to find a permanent solution to the threat the old building posed to the lives of the teachers and pupils.

The Assembly in collaboration with the Municipal Education Directorate then, awarded for contract the construction of a new classroom block, with funding from the District Development Fund (DDF).

Commissioning the project, members of the community could not hide their joy as they praised the Assembly for addressing a critical challenge affecting academic work in the school.

Mr. Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the building was in a very deplorable state, hence, the Assembly had to act swiftly to prevent a potential disaster.

He said the President had demonstrated the commitment of government to make education accessible to Ghanaian children by introducing the Free Senior High School Policy and gave the assurance that he would team up with the Member of Parliament (MP), to make the President’s vision a reality in the Municipality.

He said there were 110 primary schools in the Municipality out of which about 50 needed new classrooms and called for restraint as the Assembly was addressing the problem gradually.

Mr. Kwaku Asante-Boateng, the MP said policies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in education was impacting lives at all levels and urged the people to rally behind the government.

He said more development projects were in the offing for the people of Asante-Akim South and implored them to keep faith with the Party ahead of the 2020 election.

