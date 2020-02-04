news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Komeso (Ash), Feb. 5, GNA – The Asante-Akim South Municipal Assembly has commissioned a six-unit classroom block at Komeso, a farming community in the Municipality, to replace the 70-year-old dilapidated block, which had become a death trap to both teachers and pupils.

The new block, which has facilities such as office and staff common room, would enhance learning by the close to 600 pupils of the Komeso Presbyterian Primary School ‘A’.

They had to share classroom with the Presbyterian Primary ‘B' stream, when the Assembly decided to pull down the dilapidated structure to pave way for the construction of the new one.

The Assembly, in collaboration with the Municipal Education Directorate, awarded the contract for the construction with funding from the District Development Fund (DDF).

At a ceremony to commission the project, members of the community could not hide their joy as they praised the Assembly for addressing a critical challenge affecting academic work.

Mr Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the building was in a very deplorable state hence the Assembly’s action to prevent a potential disaster.

He said the Government had demonstrated its commitment to making education accessible to Ghanaian children by introducing the Free Senior High School Policy.

He gave the assurance that he would team up with the Member of Parliament to make the President’s vision a reality.

Mr Frimpong said there were 110 primary schools in the Municipality out of which about 50 needed new classrooms and called for restraint as the Assembly addressed the problem gradually.

Mr Kwaku Asante-Boateng, the Member of Parliament, said government’s policies on education was impacting lives at all levels and urged the people to rally behind it.

He said more development projects were in the offing for Asante-Akim South and implored the people to keep faith with the New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2020 General Election.

GNA