news, story, article

Accra, Oct 7, GNA - Aspiring Assembly and Unit Committee members have responded to the Electoral Commission’s opening nominations by filling and picking nomination forms.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to a number of electoral areas at districts in Accra, showed that some offices were busy receiving and issuing forms, while at other locations recorded a slow start.

The busy mood at the majority of the offices such as the La-Dadekotopon affirmed the Commission’s assertion that many people had shown a keen interest in the local level elections.

At 1230 hours, the La-Dadekotopon, 15 candidates had filed to contest for the District Assembly and Unit Committee elections.

Out of the number, 12 candidates filed for the district assembly positions, while three candidates filed for the unit committee positions in the 10 electoral areas.

Mr Hackman Kumi Attuah, the Returning Officer, La-Dadekotopon in an interview with the GNA said the exercise was peaceful and expressed the hope that it would continue to the end of the nomination on Friday, Oct 11, 2019.

On Challenges faced so far, Mr Attuah said were mistakes on some forms submitted, and asked them to go, and rectify the anomalies.

“Some mistakes we identified are pictures of the candidates not meeting standards, wrong background pictures and uncompleted voter's identification number,” he said.

The Gbebu-Mpoase Electoral Area in the Ablekuma West Municipality of the Greater Accra region recorded six aspirants who successfully filed their nominations to contest for the District Assembly and Unit Committee elections.

Of the six, two aspirants would be vying for the District Assembly position, while the other four would contest for a place in the Unit Committee.

Mr Chief D. W. Kuzagbu, the Returning Officer, Special Duty for the Electoral Area, told GNA that of the total, three who were males were putting themselves up for the Unit Committee position, while the three females were vying for the District Assembly.

"Most of the forms are well completed so there has been a little challenge. There was one aspirant who had his form incomplete so I asked him to go back and complete it before returning it", he said.

In an interview with GNA after filing his nomination, Mr Joshua Alorgbey expressed his satisfaction over the process.

"The process is smooth and quick. I arrived here at 0700 hours and the process started at 0900 and by 0915 hours, I have finished filing for my nomination", he said.

A similar visit to the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly showed that forty-one people had picked up nomination forms for the District Assembly elections.

Mr Emmanuel Paemkah Jnr, Returning Officers of Ablekuma EC District said ninety-four people had picked up nomination forms to contest for the unit committee position of the assembly.

At Sapeiman, the Electoral Area had successfully received the nomination forms of two candidates contesting for district and unit committee positions respectively.

Mr Richard Wormenor, the Returning officer for Ga West Municipal Assembly said he asked some candidates to correct errors regarding endorsement of the form, photography, supporters for better clarification and easy identification.

“The turnout was low, but most candidates picked nomination forms and much is expected to be received at the end of the exercise,” he added.

Madam Selina Avevor, the incumbent Assembly/member for the Kutunse Electoral Area, said she got to the premises on time, but could not file her nominations due to errors.

Mr Frank Kwame Opoku, Aspirants for Kutunse Electoral Area said he had successfully gone through the process and expressed joy.

He urged people especially elites to get involved in the unit committee election and shun the notion that the local level elections were for illiterates.

GNA