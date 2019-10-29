news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Oct. 29, GNA - As the District Level Elections approaches, various aspirants in electoral areas have strategised to capture power to help in governing the citizenry, and Aspirants in the Madina Constituencies are not left out.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the Social Welfare North Electoral of the Madina Constituency, electoral posters of various aspirants were littered on electricity poles, walls, kiosk and many other creative locations.

The posters were with various campaign messages that seek to capture the attention of voters' and get their votes for either an Assembly Membership of Unit Committee Membership.

Some of the messages on the small and big sized posters were: "Vote for a change you Desire", "Our Power is in Our Ability to Decide", and "Mobilisation of the Grassroots for Development: the Obvious Choice among others.

To find out initiatives for development, the GNA interacted with some available aspirants who shared their plans.

Mr Frank Dzah, popularly known as ‘To be frank’, an Aspiring Unit Committee Member for the Social Welfare North Electoral Area said he would educate the citizens on the work of a Unit Committee to be able to hold them accountable.

He said over the years, the Unit Committees failed to deliver on their mandates and that he was inspired to take up the role to ensure development in the area.

For specific initiatives, he said after getting the nod, he will be launching an awareness campaign to improve the sanitation situation in the area.

Mr Joseph Kodzo Ahianyor, an Aspiring Assembly Member of the Social Welfare North Electoral Area of the La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly said he would ensure the implementation of by-laws to ensure law and order in the area.

The Aspirant who is a Teacher by profession said, he would be organising free vacation classes for children from primary one to Junior High School two, with a special Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) clinic for JHS three pupils.

He said working in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for the Constituency and the Municipal Chief Executive, he would organise sports, such as football gala to hunt for talents that could be trained to contribute nationally.

The GNA gathered that eleven Aspirants are contesting to be voted as Unit Committee Members for the Social Welfare North Electoral Area, while three Aspirants were contesting to be voted as Assembly Members.

GNA