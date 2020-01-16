news, story, article

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA



Kumasi (Ash), Jan 16, GNA – The Founding Fathers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP, in the Ashanti Regional has awarded Mr. Samuel Addai Agyekum, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Sekyere Kumawu in Ashanti, for an outstanding performance and stewardship.

In a citation presented to the DCE by Nana Asante Gyeabour, a founding father at the Party office in Kumasi, Mr. Agyekum was lauded for his sterling performance especially, in the areas of tourism education, health, agriculture, road construction and rehabilitation and many more.

It cited the area of tourism and commended him for his initiative to develop the District’s unique tourism potential which has been beneficial in stimulating the growth of the local economy through revenue generation and employment creation.

Another feather in his cap, is also his efforts in ensuring and sustaining peace through the District Security Councils’ (DISEC) in the traditional area, especially with regard to chieftaincy and Fulani Herdsmen issues.

“During your years in office as the DCE of Sekyere Kumawu, the District has witnessed accelerated socio-economic development, social cohesion and human resource enhancement.

“We are highly captivated by your wonderful performance as a DCE in the political, administrative and social duties entrusted to you by the President of the country”, the citation said in part.

He was also praised for being able to surmount the challenges of the District by addressing unmet needs of the District’s citizenry in a strategic, friendly and remarkable manner.

Later in a press briefing Nana Gyeabour mentioned some of the projects the DCE has to his credit during his tenure as; a GH¢57,000.00 classroom block established for the Sekyere D/A Basic School.

Others are the Sekyere Community’s Market Expansion Project and the construction of a mechanized borehole at a total cost of GH¢ 83,000.00.

The DCE thanked the founding fathers for the gesture and assured of a continuity in the pursuit of the development agenda of the current government especially in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on poverty reduction, health and education, among others.

Nana Obiri Yeboah, the Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ashanti Regional NPP Founding Fathers, signed the citation.

GNA