By Thomas Darko,



Tema, Aug. 18, GNA - Alhaji Labaran Yakubu Barry, a New Patriotic Party(NPP) parliamentary candidate aspirant, Ashaiman, has pledged to remove hardship from the people of Ashaiman when elected as the next Member of Parliament.

Alhaji Barry, who contested in the 2016 parliamentary elections, is pledging to address the high rate of poverty in the constituency by providing jobs for the youth in the constituency.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he promised to empower the youth economically to let them believe in themselves and get rid of cynicism and despondency.

He added that he will operate an open door policy and listen to the constituents to address their challenges.

Quality and skilled human resources, Alahi Barry stated, were very important in building the capabilities of the constituents and pledged to implement a full programme of building the human capital of the constituency when given the nod.

“The success of any institution is built on sound principles, transparency, accountability, respect for each other, unity of purpose and above all humility at all levels. I have in place a strategy to unfold and ensure that all these are implemented when given the opportunity, ” he added.

Alhaji Barry, who is popularly known as “Alhaji” for his political charisma, said the bold decision taken by the government towards the implementation of Free SHS and the Planting for Food and Jobs programmes alone had made the party popular in the constituency.

He added that poverty reduction, education, women empowerment and creating employment for the teeming youth in the constituency were his main priorities for contesting again for the Ashaiman parliamentary seat.

“As a business minded person, I have commenced in my own small way to create employment for our youth and give educational opportunities for underprivileged in the constituency, "he added.

Alhaj Barry urged the party executives and delegates to give him the necessary support needed to enable him move Ashaiman to the right direction for the good of Municipality and the country as whole.

GNA