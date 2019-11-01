news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Aowin (WN/R), Nov. 1, GNA - The Aowin Municipality has plans to construct a Regional Office for the Feeder Roads Department and an additional two bungalows for officers posted to the area.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Aowin, Mr. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi announced this at a meet the press session held in Enchi.

The government as part of efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in the governance process and to also educate the general public on key government policies and programmes shortly after assuming office in the 2017, directed Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Assemblies across the country to periodically organize Town Hall Meetings in their respective areas of jurisdictions.

Mr. Adu-Gyamfi highlighted on government flagship programmes such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, Free Senior High School, One Constituency One Million Dollar initiative, Nation Builders Corps, One District One Factory initiative and social interventions such as Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty and the Disability Fund.

Others are the National Health Insurance, Ghana School Feeding programmes, Youth Employment Programme, Restoration of Nurses and Teacher Trainee Allowances and government Scholarship Scheme, among others.

The MCE said government's intention of making education free to the tertiary level has led to the introduction of scholarship programme for students pursuing graduate and undergraduate programmes this year.

According to him, about 69 students at various tertiary institutions in the Aowin Municipality have benefitted from the government scholarship while more than 1,200 students, from first year to third year, in Nana Brentu Senior High Technical were also benefitting from free senior high education programme.

Over 1,230 students in levels 100-300 of the Enchi College of Education were benefitting from teacher trainee allowances, the MCE added.

Mr. Adu-Gyamfi said, the government had expanded the livelihood empowerment against poverty programme in the country, with beneficiaries under the LEAP programme in the Aowin Municipality increasing from 493 to 1,698.

The MCE, on the forth coming referendum on the elections of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), appealed to the general public to vote massively to attain the required percentage to amend the entrenched clause in the constitution.

GNA