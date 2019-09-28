news, story, article

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA



Adaklu Tsriefe (V/R), Sept. 28, GNA - Mr Raybon Evans Anyadi, 57, was on Saturday elected by popular acclamation as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Adaklu Constituency.

Mr. Anyadi who was the only candidate after close of nominations was endorsee at the Party's extraordinary delegates’ conference at Adaklu Tsriefe.

Mr Anyadi expressed gratitude to the delegates and asked them to work hard to win new members to enable them wrestle the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress.

Mr. Abdulai Suala, Deputy Volta Regional Nasara Co-Ordinator said the Party was growing from strength to strength in the region and appealed to members work extra hard to win more presidential votes and parliamentary seats for the Party in the 2020 elections.

Mr Bright Nyatsikor, Constituency Secretary of the Party said not all political decisions would please everybody and that some decisions were meant for the general good of the citizenry and appealed to members of the Party to exercise restraint as government worked to address their concerns.

He said their Parliamentary Candidate was now the face of the Party in the constituency and pleaded with members to bury their differences, if any and join hands and work to project him to the electorate.

Madam Beatrice Tsadidey, Mr. Joseph Donkor, Mr. Emmanuel Gbebu, Tsiami Gbedeglime and Togbe Ashiagbor were sworn into office as new members of council of elders of the Party at the conference while Mr. Frank Addison Dakey was introduced as the new Elections and Research officer.

Present were Mr. Phanuel Kadey Donkor, Adaklu District Chief Executive and Ms Rita Avevor, Adaklu District Electoral Officer who presided over the election.

