By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA



Kpetoe (VR), Sept. 28, GNA - New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Agotime Ziope Constituency have unanimously endorsed Mr John Kwaku Amenyah, the sole parliamentary aspirant as candidate to represent the Party at the 2020 general elections.

Mr Dogbey Selormey, Volta Regional Electoral Commissioner, explained that going by the Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) 94 Article 12, the Party wanted popular acclamation in constituencies where the candidates were going unopposed, which was done.

Mr Amenyah, promised to work with the Party to unite its members and build a formidable force in the region.

He said though the Party was in the minority in the constituency, they would work to 'recruit' new members into the Party, leveraging on the numerous government intervention programmes and policies.

Mr Rubben Atsu Amadah, NPP Agotime Ziope Constituency Chairman said the Party was ready to support the government to deliver on its promises.

Mr Amenyah is also the newly appointed District Chief Executive of the Agortime Ziope District.

At the Akatsi North Constituency, Mr Kofi Simon Peter Ofosu was also elected as the Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency by popular acclamation.

