By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Amasaman (G/A), Jan. 24, GNA – Madam Elizabeth Sackey, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, has urged the Amasaman Assembly to advance the 2017-2024 Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development to improve the well-being of Ghanaians.

She said the programmes included the Free SHS, One District, One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Exports and Rural Development, and One Village, One Dam.

Madam Sackey gave the advice in a speech read for President Akufo-Addo at the inauguration of the Amasaman Assembly.

The inauguration followed the District level Elections held on December 17, 2019. The Assembly and unit committee members would have four-year tenure of office.

She said Assemblies were a critical part of government and had a role to play in ensuring that it delivered on its promises to the citizenry.

She said the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development had formulated a Rural Development Policy, which provided a mechanism for implementation of coordinated interventions on agriculture, social services, industrialization, financial inclusion, and skills development to ensure transformative change in the lives of the rural people.

“The aforementioned government flagship programmes, and other social protection interventions such as the Productive Inclusion and Livelihood Employment Against Poverty and Labour Intensive Public Works (LIPW), are being implemented to anchor the policy,” Madam Sackey said.

She asked the members to take advantage of the automation and other innovative systems developed by the Ministry of Local Government to improve the Internally Generated Funds (IGFs) of their assemblies.

“This can be achieved if street naming and property addressing is pursued vigorously, working hand-in-hand with the National Digital Property Addressing System and the Ghana Post GPS.”

She directed the Assembly to work with the Land Valuation Division of the Lands Commission for effective and transparent property rating while devising special client sensitive approaches to mobilise the rates, devoid of challenges to the rate payers.

