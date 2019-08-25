news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto/Alex Agyekum, GNA

Suhum (E/R), Aug. 25, GNA - Ms Amanda Okyere has been elected to contest parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region.

She polled 821 votes to beat two other contenders in the Party’s parliamentary primary election.

Her other two contenders, Lucy Anim Konyo and Mary Ago had 126 and 58 respectively.

A total of 1,129 delegates were expected to cast their ballot in the constituency, however, the total vote cast as at the close of polls was 1,013, with 1,005 valid votes and eight rejected votes .

Ms Okyere in an interview with the media after her victory thanked everyone especially the delegates who had strong believe and confidence in her, which they demonstrated by voting massively for her at the primaries.

She called for unity among party members and urged the members of her party to be resolute and focused to annex the seat for the NDC come December 2020.

In the Ayensuoano Constituency primaries, Tedd Adi polled 415 votes to narrowly beat his challenger, Francis Eric Teinor who polled 400 votes.

Adi therefore gets the mandate to lead the NDC in the Ayensuoano constituency come 2020 parliamentary elections.

