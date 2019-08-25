news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA



Suhum, August 25, GNA - the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected three females as parliamentary candidates to contest in the Eastern Region, out of 11 constituencies that were cleared to contest the just ended nationwide primaries.

They are Ms Mavis Ama Frimpong, a former Eastern Regional Minister who beat his sole contender, Mr Paul Aboagye Dadzie, also a former District Chief Executive (DCE) to win at the Abirem constituency, Ms Betty Crosby, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) who also beat his sole contender, Mr Worlase Kpeli, to retain her position at Afram Plains North Constituency.

The other is Ms Amanda Okyere Kwatia, a 27-year old Air Hostess, who defeated two other females at the Suhum constituency.

In all seven females were vetted and approved to contest among 30 aspirants in 11 constituencies in the region that were cleared to participate in the primaries.

Ms Benedicta Lasi Koryo who contested with three other males including the incumbent MP, Mr Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi at Lower Manya, Ms Nana Ama Yeboah, contested with two males including the incumbent MP, Mr Derrick Asifo-Bekoe at Upper-West Akyem and Ms Lucy Anim Koryo and Ms Mary Ago also lost in the Suhum constituency.

Ms Frimpong, is going to contest on the ticket of the NDC for the third consecutive time, having contested in 2012 and 2016, Ms Crosby is also going for the second time whiles Ms Okyere Kwatia is the latest to join the women contest in the 2020 general elections.

So far the Eastern Region has four female MPs including three on the NPP ticket with one from the NDC side.

Meanwhile three incumbent NDC MPs including Mr Thomas Ampem Nyarko, MP Asuogyaman, Mr Derrick Asifo-Bekoe, Upper West Akyem and Mr Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, Lower Manya Krobo have retained their position to contest in 2020 whiles Mr Eric Osei-Owusu, MP for Afram Plains South lost.

Mr Jeff Kavianu, a former MP who lost to the NPP in the 2016 general elections in the Upper-Manya Krobo constituency failed in his bid to wrestle for the seat, he lost to Mr Bismarck Tetteh Nyarko.

GNA