news, story, article

Akim Manso (E/R) Sept. 17, GNA - The Asene-Manso-Akroso District Assembly has distributed 31 motorcycles to assembly members to enhance their performance.

Mr Alex Incoom, the Asene-Manso-Akroso District Chief Executive (DCE), who handed over the motorcycles to the members of the Assembly said, the motorcycles which cost GH¢ 200,000.00 and was a funded from the District Assembly Common Fund.

Mr Incoom advised the beneficiaries of the motorcycles to learn how to ride the motorcycles well and insure them.

He said due to the unmotorable nature of feeder roads in the district, work in the area becomes difficult for the members of the Assembly, hence the provision of motorcycles.

Mr Daniel Kwaku Gyasi, an Assembly Member for Asene Ewisa East Electoral Area, thanked the Assembly for the support and pleaded with the government to fund their activities at the various electoral areas.

GNA