By Benjamin Mensah, GNA



Accra, Feb 24, GNA - Nana Ama Asefo-Boakye, an aspiring parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency has filed her nomination forms to contest the party’s primaries, calling on delegates to vote for tried and tested candidates.

The party’s primaries to elect parliamentary candidates for Election 2020 in areas where it has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) is slated for April 25, 2020.

And as the party, aspiring candidates and delegates wait for the day, Nana Asefo-Boakye says that election is about electing competent, hardworking and trusted people, rather that choosing people who wield stronger cash power.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) via telephone, the aspirant said the upcoming election should not be decided by monetary prowess but integrity and proven ability to serve the party to assure victory in the general polls.

She said parliamentary seats of the party are not meant for sale, for people who just emerge in the party without any record of serving the party at various levels just to be endorsed by delegates on monetary considerations.

“Parliamentary seats of the party are not meant for sale,” Nana Asefo Boakye emphasized.

She appealed to delegates of the party, to eschew “selling their conscience” to vote-buying candidates in the up-coming parliamentary primaries.

“Instead, party delegates should vote for tried and tested candidates who have toiled and moiled for the party through thin and thick all these years,” she urged.

She said whereas some of them have followed the party, right from those days when it was even seen as abominable mentioning its name, let alone joining it, others were cooling it off somewhere.

Strangely enough, now that the party’s status quo then has changed, people are trooping in from nowhere to join in singing the chorus with the sole aim of buying votes with money they obtained when away, whilst some of them; the faithful ones, back home were struggling to weather the storm in the turbulent days.

She wondered why people should sit on the fence in a wait-and-see attitude, only to jump onto the bandwagon, when things got better,

“This must stop!,” she declared.

The aspirant, with the slogan “Nana Ama Nie, Ayaa Sowutuom Nie, I dey for you” organized a float to hand over her forms at the constituency headquarters at Sowutuom on 15th February, 2020,

Nana Asefo-Boakye assured her fans and party faithful that she was all for the party, and would team up with them for a resounding victory at the polls.

Amidst drumming, singing and dancing, a teaming crowd followed the aspiring MP from quite a distance from “Chop Bar Junction” to the party head office at Sowutuom to submit her forms.

Receiving the forms, the party’s constituency chairman, Mr Albert Ekow Sam, declared that the candidate has fulfilled all requirements and was therefore qualified to contest the seat.

Mr Sam said the candidate has been a polling agent, an assembly woman for Awoshie, a polling station executive (Delegate), as well as a staunch, long standing member of the party.

While wishing her all the best, the Chairman noted that, that seat has virtually been one for women.

Nana Asefo – Boakye holds a Bachelor of Law from Mountcrest University, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies (Public Relations), from the Ghana Institute of Journalism [GIJ] as well as Diploma in Journalism from GIJ.

She has been the Managing Editor of “The Touch” newspaper, Head of Public Affairs for Inter-City Coach Ltd (STC), Managing Director of Atinka Media Village, and currently Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PR & More Consult in Accra.

Like a chip of the old block, she is the daughter of NPP stalwart Rosemary Ekwam, who once dragged an NPP 1992 Presidential aspirant [Candidate Kwame Pianim] to court, challenging his legitimacy and capacity to contest in that position, a case which became a case study in the Ghana Law Report.

