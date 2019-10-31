news, story, article

By Opesika Puplampu, GNA



Sege (GAR), Oct 31, GNA - The Electoral Commission(EC) registered almost 5,000 new voters in Ada West District during the just ended limited voter registration exercise.



Miss Linda Abban, Ada West Electoral Officer, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that 4916 people were put on the national electoral roll.

"The target of the exercise was for those who have turned 18 years and above, and for those who for one reason or the other were unable to register in the previous exercises.

But at the end of the exercise, it was realised those aged 20 years and above registered more, "she said.

According to her, "A total of 657 males and 656 females who have just turned 18 years registered. Those aged 19 years are made up of 684 males and 541 females respectively. Those who are aged 20 years and above numbered 1,130 and 1,248 for males and females respectively. "

She said during the entire 21 day exercise, the District had only 11 people challenged at Anyamam for being non Ghanaians.

"The District Registration Review Committee, which is made up of the Police Commander, District Education director, the Traditional representative and representatives from the political parties reviewed the challenged cases for two days.

And it was revealed that the challenged could not provide any evidence to proof that they were Ghanaians, so their voter ID cards were retained," she explained

She added that 55 persons had picked nomination forms to contest for Assembly member positions while 92 persons also picked nomination forms for Unit Committee election, among them were 10 females and 82 males.

Notice of nomination had since been posted for public notice, according to her.

GNA