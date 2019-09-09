news, story, article

Kumasi, Sept. 09, GNA – A group, calling itself ‘The Concern People of Zongo’ has expressed displeasure at the current events in the two main political parties in the country-NPP and NDC, in Zongo communities, especially, in the Asawase Constituency.



It said it was time these parties allowed democratic processes to prevail in choosing parliamentary candidates for their parties for the upcoming 2020 general elections.

A statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Mr Mustapha Mohammed, and Mr Christopher Nsobila, Secretary and issued in Kumasi on Monday, the group said the decision by NPP and NDC to impose candidates on their members was creating unnecessary tension in zongo communities.

The Ashanti regional executive committee of the NPP has made it clear that it would not allow anybody to contest Mr Alidu Seidu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Asokore-Mampong, while the NDC had also declared Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) of Asawase, as the sole candidate of the party for the 2020 elections.

These impositions were creating a lot of tension in Asawase and other adjoining zongo communities, and the concerned group is worried about the rising tension.

The statement therefore, pleaded that both parties allowed democratic processes to prevail in choosing their parliamentary candidates for the constituency to let peace to prevail.

“To be honest, there is no need to impose a candidate on us the indigenes of Asawase, let us choose the candidate we want from both parties”, the group emphasized.

Again, the group called on the leadership of both parties to address these issues of concern as soon as possible as the country readies for the year 2020 general elections.

